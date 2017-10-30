News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Area Law Enforcement Undergo Crisis Intervention Training

By Leave a Comment

crisis intervention training

Several area law enforcement agencies participated in Crisis Intervention Training in Osage Beach last week.  Linn Creek Police Chief Greg Berry says they learned skills in dealing with a wide array of problems.

      NEWS-10-29-17 Chief Berry Training 1 - 30th October 2017

The week-long course was designed to help officers identify, prepare for, and deal with that variety of mental illness, psychosis, etc.  Berry said de-escalating the situation is the first priority to protect themselves, the public, and the suspects.  After the situation is resolved, though, Berry says  what happens next is just as important.

      NEWS-10-29-17 Chief Berry Training 2 - 30th October 2017

The Miller County Sheriff’s office had four deputies complete the training, bringing their department-wide total to 10 CIT certified officers.  Other agencies in the area with CIT certified training include Osage Beach and Camdenton Police Departments, along with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.