Several area law enforcement agencies participated in Crisis Intervention Training in Osage Beach last week. Linn Creek Police Chief Greg Berry says they learned skills in dealing with a wide array of problems.

NEWS-10-29-17 Chief Berry Training 1 - 30th October 2017

The week-long course was designed to help officers identify, prepare for, and deal with that variety of mental illness, psychosis, etc. Berry said de-escalating the situation is the first priority to protect themselves, the public, and the suspects. After the situation is resolved, though, Berry says what happens next is just as important.

NEWS-10-29-17 Chief Berry Training 2 - 30th October 2017

The Miller County Sheriff’s office had four deputies complete the training, bringing their department-wide total to 10 CIT certified officers. Other agencies in the area with CIT certified training include Osage Beach and Camdenton Police Departments, along with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.