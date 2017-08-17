A bill that began with a Missouri veteran’s personal story has now become the law of the land, spelling relief for thousands of WWII veterans. Senator Claire McCaskill sponsored the Arla Harrell Act after learning of of the veteran’s treatment during his service time. Harrell was one of thousands of U.S. soldiers intentionally exposed to mustard gas agents as part of secret military experiments. The legislation, signed into law by President Donald Trump, requires a re-examination of Harrell’s claim for benefits and places the burden on the VA to prove or disprove claims of exposure.