A program partnering the state’s division of workforce development with the U.S. Army is designed to help find jobs for soldiers and keep them in Missouri. Working with the Army’s Career Skills Program at Ft. Leonard Wood, soldiers within six months of the end of their service time can take part in the program to get on-the-job training at no cost to employers. Now the division of workforce development has created a new position at Ft. Leonard Wood to focus on connecting soldiers and employers.

6th January 2018

That’s Kent Thomas, Executive Director of the Sustainable Ozarks Partnership. Thomas says over 50% of those who retire from Ft. Leonard Wood stay in Missouri. With this improved program, they hope to raise that number to 70 or 80%.