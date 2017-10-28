News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Arrests Made in Museum Robbery

Authorities in Linn Creek say they’ve made a breathrough on a year-long burglary investigation.  The Camden County Museum was robbed in August of 2016.  Linn Creek Police Chief Greg Berry says Sgt. Dave Stark has been working the case and has some news to report:

Several priceless artifacts were stolen in that break-in, including an authentic Civil War rifle and numerous arrowheads.  Berry says they’ve recovered some of those items.

We’ll continue to keep you posted as more information is released.

