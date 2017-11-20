News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Arts Council on Agenda for Camdenton BOA Meeting

Establishment of an Arts Advisory Council will up for a vote in Camdenton tomorrow.  The board of aldermen will hear a resolution to set up the panel when they meet in regular session. The arts council will consist of five members appointed by the Mayor.  Four of them must live or own a business in the city.  The fifth member will serve as a representative for the Lake of the Ozarks region.  Other business on the agenda includes standard department reports, first reading on a routine ordinance to authorize a municipal election in April, and selection of an agent of record for the city’s property and casualty insurance.  The Camdenton Board of Aldermen meeting begins at 6pm Tuesday.

