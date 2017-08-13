At least half-a-dozen people are taken into custody over the weekend by the highway patrol. 32-year-old Cody Robinett, of Eldon, was arrested shortly after 5:00 Saturday afternoon. Robinett had been wanted on two Miller County warrants for an alleged bond violation in connection to drug-related charges. The highway patrol also arrested two people for driving while intoxicated and three people for boating while intoxicated…not displaying proper navigational lights apparently led to those three being checked out in the first place before being arrested.