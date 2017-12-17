News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

At Least Six Arrested Over The Weekend By HP

By Leave a Comment

arrests

At least six people are taken into custody by the highway patrol here in the Lake Area over the weekend. Included in the arrests was 42-year-old Delilah Taylor of Kansas City, Missouri. Taylor faces pending felony charges of second-degree murder, driving revoked and tampering in connection to an alleged drunk driving wreck that took the life of 26-year-old Lauren Rubi from Camdenton. Also arrested here in the Lake Area over the weekend 39-year-old Justin Barnett, of Iberia, who faces a pending felony charge for possession of a controlled substance. Barnett was taken to the Miller County Jail and placed on a 24-hour hold.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.