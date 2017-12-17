At least six people are taken into custody by the highway patrol here in the Lake Area over the weekend. Included in the arrests was 42-year-old Delilah Taylor of Kansas City, Missouri. Taylor faces pending felony charges of second-degree murder, driving revoked and tampering in connection to an alleged drunk driving wreck that took the life of 26-year-old Lauren Rubi from Camdenton. Also arrested here in the Lake Area over the weekend 39-year-old Justin Barnett, of Iberia, who faces a pending felony charge for possession of a controlled substance. Barnett was taken to the Miller County Jail and placed on a 24-hour hold.