Osage Beach Police have released the name of the man accused of attempting to rob McDonald’s earlier this week. And it’s not the person they took into custody that night. Investigators learned that a second man – identified as 33-year old Adam McNally – was driving the vehicle at the time of the incident Tuesday morning. McNally was taken into custody in Jefferson City, where police say he admitted to the crime. He’s been transferred to the Camden County jail pending the filing of formal charges. The man taken into custody Tuesday has been identified as Travis Dale. He’s being held on four warrants from Camden County.