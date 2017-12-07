News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Attempted Robbery Suspect Identified

By Leave a Comment

MCNALLY_Adam

Osage Beach Police have released the name of the man accused of attempting to rob McDonald’s earlier this week.  And it’s not the person they took into custody that night.  Investigators learned that a second man – identified as 33-year old Adam McNally – was driving the vehicle at the time of the incident Tuesday morning.  McNally was taken into custody in Jefferson City, where police say he admitted to the crime.  He’s been transferred to the Camden County jail pending the filing of formal charges.  The man taken into custody Tuesday has been identified as Travis Dale.  He’s being held on four warrants from Camden County.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.