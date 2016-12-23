Camden County Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty has talked about changing Planning and Zoning codes for quite a while. Planning and Zoning Administrator Kim Willey says it’s definitely not something that can happen overnight, however. She says the Planning and Zoning Attorney is looking at revisions she’s proposed right now and then she hopes to hold workshops to go over all of them. She beleives they would need to hold multiple workshops to break it down into sections. She says the revisions will have to get approval from the P & Z board before being able to move onto the Commission.