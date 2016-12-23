News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Attorney Reviewing Proposed Planning and Zoning Revisions

By Leave a Comment

 3734571-Camden_County_Courthouse_Camdenton_Missouri_Camdenton

Camden County Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty has talked about changing Planning and Zoning codes for quite a while. Planning and Zoning Administrator Kim Willey says it’s definitely not something that can happen overnight, however. She says the Planning and Zoning Attorney is looking at revisions she’s proposed right now and then she hopes to hold workshops to go over all of them. She beleives they would need to hold multiple workshops to break it down into sections. She says the revisions will have to get approval from the P & Z board before being able to move onto the Commission.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.