Area law enforcement agencies have been busy with a string of arrests for burglaries or stealing.

Phillip Wayne Carter of Richland is charged by Camdenton Police with five counts of stealing and a charge of receiving stolen property. Two of the charges are felonies with the rest being misdemeanors.

Sara Kolkmeyer of Osage Beach is charged by Camdenton Police with second-degree burglary and a charge of stealing.

A Richland man faces a pair of felonies and several misdemeanors after an arrest by the Camden County Sheriff. Austin Glen Tabor is charged with four counts of stealing and two counts of possession of marijuana or a synthetic cannabinoid.