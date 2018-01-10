Back by popular demand…the Camdenton Area Chamber of Commerce has announced plans to put on a “retirement expo” later this year. Executive Director Trish Creach says the second-annual event will highlight job opportunities for seniors who may not be quite ready to retire or want to come out of retirement and back into the workforce.

NEWS-1-11-18 Retirement Expo - 10th January 2018

Creach goes on to say the “retirement expo” will also highlight different services and health care options available for seniors. The expo is scheduled for June and the chamber will release more information as the date draws closer.