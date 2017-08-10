Students are heading back to school soon, and that means it’s time for the annual reminders urging more caution from drivers. The Missouri Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies urge you to use caution and slow down especially in and around school zones. Most traffic crashes involving drivers under the age of 21 happened between 3 and 4pm last year – when kids were getting out of school. Parents are also encouraged to stress safe-driving tips with their teens behind the wheel, reminding them that texting and driving is illegal for those under 22 years of age. You should use additional caution around school buses. Last year there were 974 crashes involving school buses, resulting in one death and nearly 400 injuries.