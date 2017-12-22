News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Bagnell Dam Beating Death Included in Caseload Conference

By Leave a Comment

John Joe Powell

A case in which a man was beaten near the Bagnell Dam and eventually died will be part of a defense motion for judicial relief.  John Joe Powell of Mexico, Missouri allegedly beat, stabbed, and used his vehicle to drag 55-year old Mark Johnson.  Johnson died from the injuries he sustained.  That case is part of a caseload conference scheduled to be heard in Miller County today.  Public Defender Justin Carver is seeking relief from several cases citing an understaffed department that he says is not providing proper representation to his clients.

Justin Carver

      NEWS-12-22-17 Justin Carver Overload - 22nd December 2017

Powell faces six total charges of assault and armed criminal action.  The case could be delayed by the judge, new counsel could be appointed, or Powell could be released from custody pending future proceedings.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.