A case in which a man was beaten near the Bagnell Dam and eventually died will be part of a defense motion for judicial relief. John Joe Powell of Mexico, Missouri allegedly beat, stabbed, and used his vehicle to drag 55-year old Mark Johnson. Johnson died from the injuries he sustained. That case is part of a caseload conference scheduled to be heard in Miller County today. Public Defender Justin Carver is seeking relief from several cases citing an understaffed department that he says is not providing proper representation to his clients.

NEWS-12-22-17 Justin Carver Overload - 22nd December 2017

Powell faces six total charges of assault and armed criminal action. The case could be delayed by the judge, new counsel could be appointed, or Powell could be released from custody pending future proceedings.