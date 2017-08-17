Work continues steadily on a stabilization project at Bagnell Dam. Warren Witt with Ameren Missouri says they’ve made a lot of progress.

NEWS - 081717- Whitt 1 - 17th August 2017

Witt says each individual anchor hole takes about six weeks to complete. Crews will be moving soon to the east side of the river to start work there. That will require at least a partial closure of the parking area where visitors come for sightseeing. The entire length of the project is estimated to be about a year and a half.