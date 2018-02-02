In our ongoing series of stories on upcoming ballot issues, we focus today on the School of the Osage proposed bond issue. The school district is eyeing $23 million in projects. Voters will be asked to approve an increase that will cost them about $28.50 a year. Superintendent Dr. Brent Depee says the majority of the work will make their schools safer.
Assistant Superintendent Brad Yoder says areas slated for upgrades include:
-h.s. cafeteria, auditorium, and gymnasium
-construction of an addition to give band and choir separate rooms
– renovations to the field house and creation of a separate soccer facility
– a new security entrance and improved traffic flow at the upper elementary
Depee says the project was initially developed as a ten-year plan, but for several reasons, the board has decided it’s best to ask for it all in one shot rather than requesting several votes over a number of years.
The district cites projections of continued growth in terms of student population as another reason to move swiftly.
If approved by voters on April 3rd, the proposed renovations are expected to be completed before the start of the 2019 school year.
