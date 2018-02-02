News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Ballot Issues Series Part 3: School of the Osage

By Leave a Comment

school of the osage

In our ongoing series of stories on upcoming ballot issues, we focus today on the School of the Osage proposed bond issue.  The school district is eyeing $23 million in projects.  Voters will be asked to approve an increase that will cost them about $28.50 a year.  Superintendent Dr. Brent Depee says the majority of the work will make their schools safer.

 

      NEWS-2-2-18 Depee Safety - 2nd February 2018

 

Assistant Superintendent Brad Yoder says areas slated for upgrades include:

-h.s. cafeteria, auditorium, and gymnasium

-construction of an addition to give band and choir separate rooms

– renovations to the field house and creation of  a separate soccer facility

– a new security entrance and improved traffic flow at the upper elementary

      NEWS-2-2-18 Yoder Traffic - 2nd February 2018

Depee says the project was initially developed as a ten-year plan, but for several reasons, the board has decided it’s best to ask for it all in one shot rather than requesting several votes over a number of years.

      NEWS-2-2-18 Depee Reasons - 2nd February 2018

 

The district cites projections of continued growth in terms of student population as another reason to move swiftly.

      NEWS-2-2-18 Depee Growth - 2nd February 2018

 

If approved by voters on April 3rd, the proposed renovations are expected to be completed before the start of the 2019 school year.

 

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.