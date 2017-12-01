The suspect accused of running from the law and robbing U.S. Bank in Versailles now, officially, has been charged in Morgan County with 14 felony and two misdemeanor counts. 26- year-old Jacob Allen Monteer, of Shawnee Park, Kansas, is charged with two counts of first-degree assault or attempted assault special victim, robbery and discharging a weapon from a moving vehicle…all class-A felonies. Monteer also faces several other felony charges including armed criminal action, resisting arrest, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property. Monteer had been taunting several different agencies on social media while making his way to the Lake Area where Camden County attempted to stop him in a stolen vehicle. The pursuit continued into Morgan County where he, allegedly, robbed the bank before leading Morgan County on a pursuit which ended with him crashing the car in Stover and being caught on foot. At the time, Monteer had been free on an O-R bond out of Cass County for felony resisting arrest. Monteer is being held without bond in the Morgan County Jail.