News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Barrier Put Up at Ha Ha Tonka Castle for Safety Purposes

By Leave a Comment

 ha ha tonka

A new barrier has been put up at a popular lake area attraction. Construction of the Ha Ha Tonka Castle began in the early 1920s by Robert McClure Snyder before being finished by his sons after he died in a fatal automobile accident. The castle then burned in the 1940s and has since become a major attraction to the area. Unfortunately, age is getting the best of the structure with parts of it beginning to crumble. A new wooden barrier has been placed because of this. At this time, plans for the future of the castle’s structure are unknown.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.