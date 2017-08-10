News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Beach Advisory Issued

You may not want to swim at an area beach for a few days.  The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has issued an advisory for Public Beach 1 at Lake of the Ozarks State Park.  Based on weekly water quality tests, the DNR says swimming at that beach is not recommended at this time.  The water at that beach is testing for higher than normal E.coli bacteria levels, exceeding 190 colonies per 100 milliliters of water.  The DNR website says elevated bacteria levels are frequently associated with heavy rains.

