A big name dealership at the lake has just gotten bigger. Speed-on-the-water.com reports that Big Thunder Marine has purchased Wake Effects. It will now be known as Wake Effects by Big Thunder and is expected to remain in the same location at least through the end of 2018. Rusty Rahm will retain rights to Wake Effects Offshore Racing. He won the 2016 Superboat Unlimited world championship and finished third in Key West this year. Rahm plans to race in several events next year, including the newly-formed Race World Offshore, which recently announced plans to hold their national championship at Lake of the Ozarks.