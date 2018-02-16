News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Board of Aldermen Advances Mace Road, Airport Projects

Osage Beach Seal

The city of Osage Beach is moving forward with much needed improvements to a busy roadway.  A proposed contract for continued work on Mace Road cleared first reading at Thursday night’s board of aldermen meeting.  The bill allots $213,000 for engineering services on phase two upgrades, which will include curb and gutter work, sidewalk improvements, and enclosed storm drainage.  The board also approved a grant agreement for the next phase of the taxiway project at Lee C. Fine airport and a $16,000 expenditure to upgrade computer systems in some of the police cruisers.

