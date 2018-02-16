A pair of area residents expressed opposition to a possible single-provider trash service in Osage Beach Thursday night. The board of aldermen held an opening discussion on the topic, with a number of the board members also saying they had reservations about the idea. The topic will be back on the agenda at the next meeting, and Mayor John Olivarri last night issued an invitation to the public to weigh in at that time.

With the majority of aldermen saying they want to know where the public stands before moving forward, the mayor says the issue could very well live or die based on the turnout and feedback in two weeks.

The board is also expected to invite all waste removal companies with business licenses in the city to attend and share their thoughts.