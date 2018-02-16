News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Board of Aldermen Wants to Hear from Public on Trash Pickup Issue

By Leave a Comment

john olivarri

A pair of area residents expressed opposition to a possible single-provider trash service in Osage Beach Thursday night.  The board of aldermen held an opening discussion on the topic, with a number of the board members also saying they had reservations about the idea.  The topic will be back on the agenda at the next meeting, and Mayor John Olivarri last night issued an invitation to the public to weigh in at that time.

      NEWS-2-16-18 John Olivarri Invite - 16th February 2018

 

With the majority of aldermen saying they want to know where the public stands before moving forward, the mayor says the issue could very well live or die based on the turnout and feedback in two weeks.

      NEWS-2-16-18 John Olivarri Invite 2 - 16th February 2018

 

The board is also expected to invite all waste removal companies with business licenses in the city to attend and share their thoughts.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.