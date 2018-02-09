News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Bonds, Calendar on Agenda for Camdenton School Board

tim hadfield

Camdenton’s board of education is looking to refinance some more bond.  They’ll consider a resolution to that effect when they meet in regular session Monday evening.  It’s a process they began in December and Superintendent Dr. Tim Hadfield says it’s designed to save the district money.

      NEWS-12-5-17 Tim Hadfield Bonds 1 - 9th February 2018

 

Specifically they’re eyeing some general revenue refunding bonds.  The meeting agenda also includes recognition of career & technical education month and a public hearing on the proposed calendar for the 2018-19 school year.  Monday’s meeting will be held at 5:30 in the Administration Building.

