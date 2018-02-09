Camdenton’s board of education is looking to refinance some more bond. They’ll consider a resolution to that effect when they meet in regular session Monday evening. It’s a process they began in December and Superintendent Dr. Tim Hadfield says it’s designed to save the district money.

Specifically they’re eyeing some general revenue refunding bonds. The meeting agenda also includes recognition of career & technical education month and a public hearing on the proposed calendar for the 2018-19 school year. Monday’s meeting will be held at 5:30 in the Administration Building.