Brays Mill (Iberia) Fire

IBERIA FIRE 11-19

Several Lake Area fire districts respond on Sunday morning to a reported structure fire in the Iberia area putting the historic Brays Mill in danger. A social media post by the Iberia Fire District indicates that personnel from the Crocker Fire District also responded and upon arrival, due to the age and size of the building, additional mutual aid was requested from Brumley, Dixon, Tuscumbia and Eldon. Entry was made and the blaze, which started at the flu and spread to the attic, was quickly extinguished…according to Iberia Fire…saving the Brays Mills and a little bit of Miller County history attached to it.

