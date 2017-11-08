News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

BREAKING: At Least Two Dead in Lake Ozark Shooting; One in Custody

UPDATE:  Gary Lynn Sweet has been arrested in Phelps County in connection to the shooting.

UPDATE:  KRMS News has independently confirmed with two sources that two people are confirmed dead in this case.

 

UPDATE:  Authorities have issued the following press release:

 

ORIGINAL STORY:

 

Authorities remain on the scene of a shooting incident in Miller County.  The incident happened at the Riverview RV park off of Highway 54 shortly sometime between midnight and 1am.  Several agencies are or have been on the scene, including Lake Ozark police, the Miller County Sheriff’s Office, Versailles Police, and Lebanon Police.  Deputies at the scene were not permitted to release which agencies were there assisting with the investigation.  Crime scene investigators could be seen in white suits processing the crime scene or scenes.  There are unconfirmed reports regarding the number of people killed.  We’ll have more information as it is released by the investigating agencies.

