BREAKING: Lake Ozark Assault Suspect Now Charged With Murder from Campground Beating

02-21 JOHN POWELL

A Mexico, Missouri, man currently being held on unrelated sentences in the department of corrections is now, officially, charged with first-degree murder in connection to an incident in Lake Ozark. 40-year-old John Powell was originally charged in Miller County with three felony counts each of first-degree assault and armed criminal action after a September 21st incident at the campground below Bagnell Dam. It’s alleged that Powell beat, stabbed and dragged Mark Johnson around after confronting Johnson about possibly having an affair with his wife. Johnson died in the hospital about a week later and, according to reports, Powell confessed to the crime after he was placed under arrest. Powell is scheduled to appear in Miller County Associate Court on the original charges March 21st. Bond was set $300-thousand on the charges. There is no bond set on the newly-filed murder and armed criminal action charges.

