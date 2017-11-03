A former law enforcement officer wanted for sex crimes involving a teenager has turned himself in. 38-year old Leonard J. Wilson turned himself into authorities in Miller County and immediately posted bond late Thursday night. The former Camdenton Police and Camden County Sheriff’s deputy is facing multiple charges, including possession of child pornography, fourth degree child molestation, furnishing pornographic material to a minor, and stalking in the second degree. Wilson is alleged to have touched a teenage girl inappropriately both while on and off duty. He also is accused of sending her nude images of himself. During the investigation, the State Technical Assistance Team also says they uncovered several images depicting child pornography on electronic devices belonging to Wilson. A warrant was issued for his arrest on October 25th. Morgan County Prosecutor Dustin Dunklee has been assigned as special prosecutor and Wilson has secured a private attorney.

On 11/2/2017 at approximately 10:30 pm, Leonard J. Wilson turned himself in at the Miller County Sheriff’s Office in Tuscumbia, Mo. L. Wilson posted bond through a bonding agency at approximately 11:30 pm on 11/2/2017.

On October 25, 2017 at approximately 3:15 pm, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Leonard Jerome Wilson, age 38, formerly of Camdenton, Mo., on the following charges:

Count 1 – D Felony Possession of Child Pornography

Count 2 – E Felony of Child Molestation in the Fourth Degree

Count 3 – A Misdemeanor of Furnishing Pornographic Materials to Minors

Count 4 – A Misdemeanor of Stalking in the Second Degree

In July of 2017, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office forwarded information to the State Technical Assistance Team reference improprieties discovered at the time of Wilson’s termination with the County.