BREAKING NEWS: Piercy Fired

By Leave a Comment

The Missouri trooper blamed by many for the drowning of 20-year-old Brandon Ellingson of Iowa, in May 2014, at Lake of the Ozarks has been terminated by the highway patrol. That’s according to a report by KMIZ-TV in Columbia which says the termination of Anthony Piercy was confirmed by Captain john Hotz with the highway patrol. Ellingson was in Piercy’s custody on a suspected BWI when he went overboard while handcuffed and drowned. Piercy pleaded guilty in June to misdemeanor negligent operation of a vessel and sentenced to 10 days in jail plus probation and community service.

Filed Under: Latest News

