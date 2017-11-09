KRMS News has learned that the victims in the Riverview murders were not the only people involved. According to the probable cause statement, two other residents at the park reported that shots were fired into their RV and one person was struck with projectiles but did not suffer serious injuries. The victims who were killed were both found in their beds in the two-story structure that housed the park’s offices. They were the park managers. The weapon used was a shotgun with 16-gauge shells. The suspect, Gary Lynn Sweet, was arrested in Phelps County. He had told authorities he was home all night but his engine was still warm and his cell phone had pinged off a Lake Ozark-area cell tower at the time of the shootings.

riverview probable cause