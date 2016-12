Now that Christmas is over, many people with real trees are trying to figure out what to do with them. Steve Thompson, General Manager for Bridal Cave, is offering to take the unwanted trees to put them along their shoreline.

Thompson says the trees provide a good habitat for many fish species throughout the lake. They’re open 9-4 every day, except New Years Day. They’ll be taking trees through the end of January.