The Brumley Fire Protection District has some new wheels on the road….all of which they say will improve the services they provide to their community.

That’s Lt. Brien Kiser. He says the district was able to acquire three new vehicles. Two of them – a Ford Ranger and a Chevy military diesel – came from the Department of Conservation. The third – a GMC mini-pumper – came from the Iberia Fire Protection District. All three are already on the roads.

The Ranger will be used for medical responses, the diesel will be assigned to brush fires, and the pumper will be the first unit assigned to accidents. It will also be used as secondary support on other incidents.