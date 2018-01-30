News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Brumley FPD Adds New Vehicles to Fleet

By Leave a Comment

brumley fire vehicles

The Brumley Fire Protection District has some new wheels on the road….all of which they say will improve the services they provide to their community.

      NEWS-1-30-18 Lt Kiser Services - 30th January 2018

 

That’s Lt. Brien Kiser.  He says the district was able to acquire three new vehicles.  Two of them – a Ford Ranger and a Chevy military diesel – came from the Department of Conservation.  The third – a GMC mini-pumper – came from the Iberia Fire Protection District.  All three are already on the roads.

      NEWS-1-30-18 Lt Kiser In Use - 30th January 2018

 

The Ranger will be used for medical responses, the diesel will be assigned to brush fires, and the pumper will be the first unit assigned to accidents.  It will also be used as secondary support on other incidents.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.