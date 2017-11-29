One home is destroyed, two others damaged after a large natural cover fire spread out of control late Monday night. Firefighters from the Gravois District were dispatched to the area of Pelican Point and, upon arrival, discovered the fire spreading quickly between Island View and Gliding Hawk. Multiple structures were in immediate danger and mutual aid was requested from the Versailles and Sunrise Beach districts. Over four hours later, the damage report also included a shed and two boat trailers. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Chief Ed Hancock says people need to check daily before burning because of unsafe conditions. The recent rash of fires is stretching resources and manpower and putting others in danger.