Buckle Up, Phone Down

More Missourians are pledging to be safer drivers under a program sponsored by MoDot and the Coalition for Roadway Safety.  Over 2100 individuals and 300 businesses have signed on to the “Buckle Up/Phone Down” challenge.  Missouri is one of only 16 states with no primary seatbelt law and one of only three without a ban on texting and driving for all ages.  That has prompted the coalition to challenge individuals and businesses to take the responsibility upon themselves to follow those two rules and create a safer environment on the roads.  For more information or to sign the pledge, logon to www.savemolives.com/buckle-up-phone-down.

