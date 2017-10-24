Laurie Police are investigating a pair of robberies at local businesses. Chief of Police Mark Black says both businesses – a hair salon and cyber cafe – were hit the same morning. Black says he believes the suspect in both cases to be the same person, noting the proximity of the businesses and the smash-and-grab nature of both burglaries. In both cases the suspect used a rock to smash out the glass in the business doors, then headed straight for the cash before taking off. It’s believed each burglary only lasted approximately 20-30 seconds. Police do have surveillance camera footage from one of the businesses that they’re reviewing. Anyone with additional information should contact the Laurie Police at 374-4871.