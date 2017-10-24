News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Burglaries Under Investigation in Laurie

By Leave a Comment

Mark Black

Laurie Police are investigating a pair of robberies at local businesses.  Chief of Police Mark Black says both businesses – a hair salon and cyber cafe – were hit the same morning.  Black says he believes the suspect in both cases to be the same person, noting the proximity of the businesses and the smash-and-grab nature of both burglaries.  In both cases the suspect used a rock to smash out the glass in the business doors, then headed straight for the cash before taking off.  It’s believed each burglary only lasted approximately 20-30 seconds.  Police do have surveillance camera footage from one of the businesses that they’re reviewing.  Anyone with additional information should contact the Laurie Police at 374-4871.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.