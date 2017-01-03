News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Burkhart Bond Reduction Hearing Scheduled for Tomorrow

3734571-Camden_County_Courthouse_Camdenton_Missouri_Camdenton

A Camden County man accused of shooting a Linn Creek man during an alleged confrontation over a female is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday seeking a bond reduction. Dustin Burkhart, currently being represented by the public defender’s office, is charged with two felony counts for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Court documents state that the Linn Creek man, Joseph Beeman, showed up at Burkhart’s home in the Decaturville area and got into the early-morning dispute, in August, pulling out a weapon and firing at Burkhart. Burkhart, reportedly, retrieved a weapon of his own and returned fire. Beeman eventually died as a result of his injuries. There has been no charges filed as a result of the death. Burkhart’s bond is currently set at $15-thousand cash-only.

