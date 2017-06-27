News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Burkhart Pleads Guilty

The case of a 33-year-old Decaturville area man accused of illegally possessing a firearm after the shooting death of a Linn Creek man comes to an end in Camden County Circuit Court. Dustin Burkhart, who had been representing himself throughout most of the case, was charged after an early morning incident in August, 2016, in which he and Joseph Beeman exchanged gunfire after getting into a dispute…Beeman later dying from his injuries. Appearing this past Friday before Senior Judge Ralph Jaynes, Burkhart entered a guilty plea. He was sentenced to two years in prison and transferred yesterday from Camden County to the department of corrections.

Filed Under: Latest News

