Burning Leaf Pile Spreads, Damages Home

11-30-17 MC FIRE

QUIT BURNING…It may sound like a broken record but Lake Area fire districts say the pleas to refrain from any open burning, until further notice, are falling on deaf ears. The Mid-County Fire District also says a controlled burn getting away is blamed for a fire that heavily damaged a home in the 800-block of Neongwah Bend Road. Chief Scott Frandsen says the fire occurred Thursday afternoon and is, officially, being considered accidental after a pile of burning leaves spread to the residence. All occupants of the house and their pets were able to escape unharmed but one firefighter suffered a minor injury…he was treated at the scene. Frandsen goes on to say even the most controlled burn can quickly get away under current weather conditions. It is strongly encouraged, before you do any burning, to continue calling your local fire district first to see if burning is being allowed for the day.

 

 

