Some scary moments when a bus flipped on Route-AA in Camden County. Although details remain sketchy at this time, Sergeant Scott White from the highway patrol says several children were injured in the accident which was reported around 4:30 Monday afternoon…

NEWS-071017-BUS WRECK - 11th July 2017

Sergeant White goes onto say that the injuries are all believed to be non-life-threatening. It’s believed that the group on the bus is from out of the Lake Area and staying at the Windermere Conference Center in Roach. KRMS News will pass along updated information when released by the highway patrol.