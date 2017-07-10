News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Bus Accident Injures Several Children in Camden County

Some scary moments when a bus flipped on Route-AA in Camden County. Although details remain sketchy at this time, Sergeant Scott White from the highway patrol says several children were injured in the accident which was reported around 4:30 Monday afternoon…

Sergeant White goes onto say that the injuries are all believed to be non-life-threatening. It’s believed that the group on the bus is from out of the Lake Area and staying at the Windermere Conference Center in Roach. KRMS News will pass along updated information when released by the highway patrol.

