Busy Start to New Year for Mid-County FPD

Local firefighters coming off a record-setting year in 2017 had predicted an even busier year in 2018.  So far, that prediction is panning out for at least one fire protection district.  Mid-County Chief Scott Frandsen says his department responded to 171 incidents in January.  That was up from 147 calls in January of last year.  Mid-County averaged 5 ½ incidents a day.  The monthly totals included 10 accidents, six structure fires, four natural cover fires, and 118 medical emergencies.

