Local firefighters coming off a record-setting year in 2017 had predicted an even busier year in 2018. So far, that prediction is panning out for at least one fire protection district. Mid-County Chief Scott Frandsen says his department responded to 171 incidents in January. That was up from 147 calls in January of last year. Mid-County averaged 5 ½ incidents a day. The monthly totals included 10 accidents, six structure fires, four natural cover fires, and 118 medical emergencies.