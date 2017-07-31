News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Busy Weekend in Lake Area for Highway Patrol

A busy weekend at the lake for the highway patrol with, at least, 20 people arrested on, and off, the water. Half a dozen people were taken in for DWI including an Osage Beach man, Nicholas Cox, for being involved in an accident injuring two people in the pick up truck with him. There were also five people arrested for misdemeanor possession charges along with three for missing court dates, two people on felony drug charges and one for a probation and parole warrant. On the water, there were three people arrested for BWI. During one eight-hour stretch over the weekend, from 6pm Saturday until just after 2am Sunday, the highway patrol arrested 11 people…eight on alcohol-related charges.

