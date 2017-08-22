News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

BWI Checkpoint Results

The Highway Patrol conducted a checkpoint on the lake over the weekend, hoping to catch people boating while intoxicated.  Two checkpoints were operated at the same time – from 4pm until 5:30 at the 2.5 mile marker of the Big Niangua arm and the 35 mile mark of the Osage Arm.  A third checkpoint was held later in the evening, from 6:30-8pm at the 3 mile mark of the Gravois Arm in Morgan County.  A total of 127 vessels were contacted.  Four people were arrested for BWI, one person was stopped for allowing someone to ride on the back of the boat, and 59 warnings were issued.

