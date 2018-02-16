News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Cabela’s King Kat Tournament at Lake of the Ozarks Next Month

king kat

A national outdoor recreation business is sponsoring an early-season fishing tournament at the lake next month.  Cabela’s KingKat Tournament Trail comes to the Lake of the Ozarks March 24th.  The tournament fish is catfish…and participants have a chance to qualify for the King Kat Classic Championship to be held in Indiana in September.  For the March tournament, you can fish anywhere on the lake, but you have to weigh in at Captain Ron’s.  You must be a member of the King Kat Association.  You can register early and get more details online at kingkatusa.com

Filed Under: Latest News

