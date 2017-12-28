News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Calo Employee Accused of Sleeping with 14-Year Old

A staff member at a clinic designed to deal with troubled teens is accused of having sex with a 14-year old girl he met there.  It’s alleged that Bradley Ryan Russell was working at Calo in Lake Ozark when he first met the teenager.  A probable cause statement on the case indicates that the girl initially had a crush on Russell and snuck out to have sex with him at least two times over the Thanksgiving weekend.  Russell is facing six charges – all felonies.  Four of those are for second-degree statutory sodomy.  The other two charges are for second-degree statutory rape. He was 21-years old at the time of the alleged incidents.

