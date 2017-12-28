A staff member at a clinic designed to deal with troubled teens is accused of having sex with a 14-year old girl he met there. It’s alleged that Bradley Ryan Russell was working at Calo in Lake Ozark when he first met the teenager. A probable cause statement on the case indicates that the girl initially had a crush on Russell and snuck out to have sex with him at least two times over the Thanksgiving weekend. Russell is facing six charges – all felonies. Four of those are for second-degree statutory sodomy. The other two charges are for second-degree statutory rape. He was 21-years old at the time of the alleged incidents.