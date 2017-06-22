The commissions for Camden and Morgan Counties have been working behind the scenes to find a resolution for a stretch of road that passes through both counties. The two counties had an agreement to maintain Lake Road 135-3, but it expired last year. Morgan County Presiding Commissioner James Bryant says he thinks this is a good opportunity to start over with an agreement.

NEWS-062217-CAMDEN MORGAN RD

He says that, as far as the issue with Lake Trail Road, which also travels through both counties, he is researching the plats to figure out which parts are private and which are county maintained.