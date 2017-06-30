News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Camden Co. Addressing Additional Issues With IT System

By Leave a Comment

 computer technology

The Camden County Courthouse has had more issues surface recently regarding their IT Services. Huber & Associates informed the commission that they need to have a reliable off-site backup for all of their computer files. Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty says he’s recently learned that the backup in the past wasn’t very effective.

      GREG HASTY - 30th June 2017

The issue with that plan is that the bank isn’t available 24/7. On Thursday, the commission agreed to amend the current monthly contract they have with Huber & Associates to include that service. That contract will be valid until they receive bids for the IT work, which they agreed to seek during Thursday’s meeting, as well.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.