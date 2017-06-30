The Camden County Courthouse has had more issues surface recently regarding their IT Services. Huber & Associates informed the commission that they need to have a reliable off-site backup for all of their computer files. Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty says he’s recently learned that the backup in the past wasn’t very effective.

GREG HASTY - 30th June 2017

The issue with that plan is that the bank isn’t available 24/7. On Thursday, the commission agreed to amend the current monthly contract they have with Huber & Associates to include that service. That contract will be valid until they receive bids for the IT work, which they agreed to seek during Thursday’s meeting, as well.