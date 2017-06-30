The Camden County Courthouse has had more issues surface recently regarding their IT Services. Huber & Associates informed the commission that they need to have a reliable off-site backup for all of their computer files. Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty says he’s recently learned that the backup in the past wasn’t very effective.
The issue with that plan is that the bank isn’t available 24/7. On Thursday, the commission agreed to amend the current monthly contract they have with Huber & Associates to include that service. That contract will be valid until they receive bids for the IT work, which they agreed to seek during Thursday’s meeting, as well.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.