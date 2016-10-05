News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Camden Co. Auditor Promoted Illegally

By 1 Comment

3734571-Camden_County_Courthouse_Camdenton_Missouri_Camdenton

An interesting turn of events occurred during the Camden County Commission Meeting Tuesday. During the meeting, it was announced by employees of the Auditor’s Office that Kathy Fewell had been sworn in as the Chief Deputy Auditor. However, after the meeting the commission noted that statute states that her position must be approved by the commission, which it was not. The Auditor’s Office has now been informed that, until approval is given, she is NOT the Chief Deputy Auditor. Also, according to the report given to the County Commission, it was stated that the Highway Patrol had began investigating the department in February and, as of right now, it is still open.

Comments

  1. I have lived in camden county my hole life. And the only thing I can say is that what’s going on in the court house is a joke ! Every Camden county citizen should be ashamed! Joke. That’s what I have to say about what’s going on in the court house. We have voted for and elected a bunch of idiots. Mr hasty and Mr luber need to take the time and just set a place and settle it man to man. Duke it out and let’s go on

