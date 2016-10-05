An interesting turn of events occurred during the Camden County Commission Meeting Tuesday. During the meeting, it was announced by employees of the Auditor’s Office that Kathy Fewell had been sworn in as the Chief Deputy Auditor. However, after the meeting the commission noted that statute states that her position must be approved by the commission, which it was not. The Auditor’s Office has now been informed that, until approval is given, she is NOT the Chief Deputy Auditor. Also, according to the report given to the County Commission, it was stated that the Highway Patrol had began investigating the department in February and, as of right now, it is still open.