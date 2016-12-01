News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Camden Co. Closed Session Canceled Monday

By 1 Comment

 cliff luber

More information has been discovered in regards to the closed session meeting held by the Camden County Commission on Tuesday. Originally, the Commission was scheduled to conduct the meeting on Monday, however they couldn’t because they lacked a quorum. Second District Commissioner Cliff Luber says he didn’t show up because he disagreed with the hiring of a full-time Human Resources employee.

      news-113116-closed-session - 1st December 2016

Commissioner Luber also says that, while he’s still in office, he will continue to do this if he thinks the outcome will be unfair.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Comments

  1. Cliff being Cliff. The citizens of Camden County do not realize how much damage and this fool has created. It would be very constructive if he moved out of the county.

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.