More information has been discovered in regards to the closed session meeting held by the Camden County Commission on Tuesday. Originally, the Commission was scheduled to conduct the meeting on Monday, however they couldn’t because they lacked a quorum. Second District Commissioner Cliff Luber says he didn’t show up because he disagreed with the hiring of a full-time Human Resources employee.
Commissioner Luber also says that, while he’s still in office, he will continue to do this if he thinks the outcome will be unfair.
Comments
shotgun says
Cliff being Cliff. The citizens of Camden County do not realize how much damage and this fool has created. It would be very constructive if he moved out of the county.