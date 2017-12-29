News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Camden Co. Commission Signs Ordinance for New Flood Maps

It’s a late Christmas gift from the Camden County Commission to property owners.  The commission has signed an ordinance adopting new flood plain maps.  FEMA recently adjusted their flood zone guidelines, removing approximately 4,000 parcels from the flood zone.  Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty said it’s one big mission accomplished.

Affected properties are primarily located in the Niangua arm and the Little Niangua arm, where the new maps will change  elevations from as many as two to ten feet.  To find out if your property is affected, FEMA may contact you directly.  You can also contact the County Commission to find out for sure.

