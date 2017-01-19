The possibility of a meeting open to all lake area residents will be the topic of discussion for the Camden County Commission this morning. The commission has said they want to open a meeting to the public to discuss House Bill 608. Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty says for the state to regulate how the Lake of the Ozarks handles the nightly rentals isn’t fair.

Greg Hasty - 19th January 2017

The commission will meet this morning at 10 o’clock to discuss the details of the open meeting.