News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Camden Co. Commission to Set Specifics for Town Hall Meeting

By Leave a Comment

 camden-county-commission-office

The possibility of a meeting open to all lake area residents will be the topic of discussion for the Camden County Commission this morning. The commission has said they want to open a meeting to the public to discuss House Bill 608. Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty says for the state to regulate how the Lake of the Ozarks handles the nightly rentals isn’t fair.

      Greg Hasty - 19th January 2017

The commission will meet this morning at 10 o’clock to discuss the details of the open meeting.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.