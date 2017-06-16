As MoDOT conducts more road work in Camden County, some people are getting upset at the long detours they’re told to use. That has them using more county roads which might not be in the best of shape. Second District Commissioner Don Williams says he spoke to MoDOT Area Engineer Bob Lynch last week about his concerns.

Don Williams - 16th June 2017

Commissioner Williams is hoping the county can get advanced notice regarding upcoming road work by MoDOT so they can put more focus on surrounding county roads to make traveling around the work zones easier for the residents.