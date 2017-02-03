Although it hasn’t been a problem being reported lately, businesses in the Lake Area are always advised to be on the lookout for counterfeit money. Lieutenant Arlyne Page, with the Camden County Sheriff’s Department, says a little extra caution will go a long way toward saving your bottom line when it comes to taking 20’s, 50’s and 100’s.

Most businesses have devices to use when trying to detect counterfeit but, sometimes, those small details will go unnoticed and may lead to the bill not being checked. Page also says that it helps to make sure employees of a business know whose pictures are supposed to be on each of the bills.