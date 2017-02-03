News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Camden Co. Gives Advice Regarding Counterfeit Money

By Leave a Comment

camden county sheriff

Although it hasn’t been a problem being reported lately, businesses in the Lake Area are always advised to be on the lookout for counterfeit money. Lieutenant Arlyne Page, with the Camden County Sheriff’s Department, says a little extra caution will go a long way toward saving your bottom line when it comes to taking 20’s, 50’s and 100’s.

      NEWS-020317-COUNTERFEIT - 3rd February 2017

Most businesses have devices to use when trying to detect counterfeit but, sometimes, those small details will go unnoticed and may lead to the bill not being checked. Page also says that it helps to make sure employees of a business know whose pictures are supposed to be on each of the bills.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.